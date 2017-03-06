Wounded Mount Vernon officer going ho...

Wounded Mount Vernon officer going home, 'overwhelmed' by support

Tuesday Feb 14

Mount Vernon police officer Michael McClaughry, seated right, is greeted by fellow officers to start a news conference shortly before his discharge Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Harborview Medical Center in He was on the brink of death, but on Tuesday afternoon, Officer Mike McClaughry walked out of Harborview Medical Center and headed home for the first time since being shot in the head. At a news conference before his departure, he spoke with a strong voice about the "overwhelming support" he has received during the course of his miracle recovery.

