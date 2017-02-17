Mount Vernon shooting suspect charged with additional count of...

The 44-year-old man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting Mount Vernon police officer Mike "Mick" McClaughry was charged Thursday with an additional count of attempted murder. Ernesto Rivas pleaded not guilty in Skagit County Superior Court to the added first-degree attempted murder charge for the shooting of a man in the neck in the area of North LaVenture Road in Mount Vernon on Dec. 15, court documents state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.