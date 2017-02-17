Mount Vernon shooting suspect charged with additional count of...
The 44-year-old man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting Mount Vernon police officer Mike "Mick" McClaughry was charged Thursday with an additional count of attempted murder. Ernesto Rivas pleaded not guilty in Skagit County Superior Court to the added first-degree attempted murder charge for the shooting of a man in the neck in the area of North LaVenture Road in Mount Vernon on Dec. 15, court documents state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall...
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|whatever floats y...
|22
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|GEF
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Mount Vernon, WA (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC