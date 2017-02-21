March for worker, immigration rights ...

March for worker, immigration rights draws hundreds in Skagit County

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Bellingham Herald

About 600 people took to the streets Sunday, walking from Burlington to Mount Vernon for the Worker and Immigrant Solidarity March. Trump administration policies like a travel ban executive order, support for the Dakota Access Pipeline and concern about the president's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border spurred the marchers' concerns.

