March for worker, immigration rights draws hundreds in Skagit County
About 600 people took to the streets Sunday, walking from Burlington to Mount Vernon for the Worker and Immigrant Solidarity March. Trump administration policies like a travel ban executive order, support for the Dakota Access Pipeline and concern about the president's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border spurred the marchers' concerns.
