Give a glorious corn feast
For the last 31 years, Neil and Susan Hall and Allan and Barbara Fredrickson have taken corn to the ultimate level in eating, sharing the experience annually with about 150 friends. The process begins in late spring at the Halls' nursery in Mount Vernon, Washington, when they plant four 200-foot-long rows of corn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunset Magazine.
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall...
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|whatever floats y...
|22
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|GEF
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Mount Vernon, WA (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC