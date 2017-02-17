Americans on Presidents Day: Admirati...

Americans on Presidents Day: Admiration, fear mark holiday

The United States on Monday marks Presidents Day, a holiday that's taking on a new meaning for some Americans this year as President Donald Trump - to the dismay of some and delight of others - upends traditional notions of the office. The holiday began as a celebration of George Washington 's birthday, Feb. 22, and its official name remains Washington's Birthday.

