Washington sees healthy snowpack levels

Washington sees healthy snowpack levels

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

The Capital Press reports that mountain snowpack was at 110 percent of normal as of Friday, compared to two years ago when several regions in the state were well below 100 percent. Scott Pattee with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Mount Vernon attributes this year's healthy snowpack to cooler temperatures and above normal precipitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle Sep '16 WASPaphobe 5
News Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... Sep '16 WASPaphobe 4
Searching Aug '16 Jstephens 1
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Aug '16 whatever floats y... 22
News Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16) Jun '16 GEF 1
Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14) Apr '16 you know who it is 8
Debate: Gay Marriage - Mount Vernon, WA (Jan '12) Mar '16 Anonymous 13
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mount Vernon, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,705

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC