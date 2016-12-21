Washington sees healthy snowpack levels
The Capital Press reports that mountain snowpack was at 110 percent of normal as of Friday, compared to two years ago when several regions in the state were well below 100 percent. Scott Pattee with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Mount Vernon attributes this year's healthy snowpack to cooler temperatures and above normal precipitation.
