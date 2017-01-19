The Morning News: Man Shot By Stray Bullet While Sleeping, Trump...

The Morning News: Man Shot By Stray B...

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Stranger

Donald Trump Twits Staged Photo of Himself Writing His Inaugural Address: After looking at the image for a hard three minutes , I first recalled Susan Sontag's famous essay on camp -the bizarre sculpture of the eagle in the pic being the trigger for this recollection. There's nothing more campy than that art object, those ornate Spanish tiles, and the look of the president-elect's eyes.

