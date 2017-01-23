Teen pleads guilty in Washington officer shooting
A 15-year-old boy charged in connection with the shooting of a Mount Vernon officer has pleaded guilty to assault charges. The Skagit Valley Herald reports the teen agreed in court Monday to be sentenced as an adult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall...
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|whatever floats y...
|22
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|GEF
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Mount Vernon, WA (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC