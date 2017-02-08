Teen charged in Mount Vernon officer shooting pleads guilty
The 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the Dec. 15 shooting of Mount Vernon police officer Mike McClaughry pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and fourth-degree assault. Roberto Lopez Jr. agreed to be sentenced as an adult, a move Skagit County Superior Court Judge Michael Rickert called "extremely rare."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall...
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|whatever floats y...
|22
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|GEF
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Mount Vernon, WA (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC