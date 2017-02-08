Teen charged in Mount Vernon officer ...

Teen charged in Mount Vernon officer shooting pleads guilty

Tuesday Jan 24

The 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the Dec. 15 shooting of Mount Vernon police officer Mike McClaughry pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and fourth-degree assault. Roberto Lopez Jr. agreed to be sentenced as an adult, a move Skagit County Superior Court Judge Michael Rickert called "extremely rare."

