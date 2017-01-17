Police search for 3 pit bulls that attacked a Sedro-Woolley boy
The 7-year-old boy has been hospitalized since last week's attack inside his babysitter's Mount Vernon home, according to a report from KOMO-TV . The boy's father, Carlos Chavez, said it's urgent that they find the dogs and get them off the street.
