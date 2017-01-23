Officers give blood in honor of fellow officer - Sat, 21 Jan 2017 PST

Officers give blood in honor of fello...

Officers give blood in honor of fellow officer - Sat, 21 Jan 2017

The Spokesman-Review

After taking part in a training Friday morning, members of the Mount Vernon Police Department's Police Tactical Operations team headed over to Skagit Valley College for snacks and refreshments - and to donate blood. Dressed in their tactical gear, about 10 officers participated in a blood drive held in honor of fellow officer Mike "Mick" McClaughry, who suffered life-threatening injuries Dec. 15 after being shot in the head while responding to a report of an earlier shooting.

