Mount Vernon tattoo shop bucking industry norms
Mount Vernon tattoo artist Darius Sessions creates a tattoo Friday, Dec 30, 2016, on Rachel Olson at Session's business, Good Vibes Body Art in Mount Vernon, Wash. The tattoo honors Olson's mother and her successful battle with breast cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall...
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|whatever floats y...
|22
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|GEF
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Mount Vernon, WA (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC