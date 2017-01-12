Mount Vernon police officer shot during standoff is improving in hospital
In this undated photo released by the Mount Vernon Police shows 61-year-old Washington state police officer Mike "Mick" McClaughry, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head while investigating a reported shooting in a Mount Vernon neighborhood in Washington. Ernesto Lee Rivas, middle, is led into Skagit County District Court by Skagit County sheriff's deputies for his first court appearance in Mount Vernon, Wash., Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
