Man appears in court in Washington officer shooting

Friday Jan 20

A man who appeared in court in connection with the shooting of a Mount Vernon officer was ordered to have no contact with his fiance. KIRO-TV reports 44-year-old Ernesto Rivas was scheduled to enter a plea Thursday to the charge of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of officer Mike McClaughry.

