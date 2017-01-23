Man appears in court in Washington officer shooting
A man who appeared in court in connection with the shooting of a Mount Vernon officer was ordered to have no contact with his fiance. KIRO-TV reports 44-year-old Ernesto Rivas was scheduled to enter a plea Thursday to the charge of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of officer Mike McClaughry.
