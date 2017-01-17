Kirby&Carlson Jan.6 2017--8am hour

Kirby&Carlson Jan.6 2017--8am hour

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: KVI-AM Seattle

The daughter of a Mt. Vernon, WA police officer, Mike McClaughry, recovering from a gun shot wound to the head after being shot during a domestic violence call before Christmas tells KVI's Kirby Wilbur and John Carlson about her dad's recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVI-AM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle Sep '16 WASPaphobe 5
News Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... Sep '16 WASPaphobe 4
Searching Aug '16 Jstephens 1
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Aug '16 whatever floats y... 22
News Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16) Jun '16 GEF 1
Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14) Apr '16 you know who it is 8
Debate: Gay Marriage - Mount Vernon, WA (Jan '12) Mar '16 Anonymous 13
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Skagit County was issued at January 17 at 1:46PM PST

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Mount Vernon, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,109 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC