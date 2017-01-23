Charges: Mount Vernon cop shooting started with gang conflict

The police standoff and shooting that critically wounded a Mount Vernon officer started with a shooting over gang turf, authorities say. Ernesto Lee Rivas, 44, and Autin Isaias Gonzales, 16, were charged Wednesday with first-degree attempted murder for the shooting of Mike McClaughry and a rival gang member on Dec. 15. Roberto Lopez Jr. was charged last month in Skagit County juvenile court with both first-degree and second-degree attempted murder.

