Charges: Mount Vernon cop shooting st...

Charges: Mount Vernon cop shooting started with gang conflict

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The police standoff and shooting that critically wounded a Mount Vernon officer started with a shooting over gang turf, authorities say. Ernesto Lee Rivas, 44, and Autin Isaias Gonzales, 16, were charged Wednesday with first-degree attempted murder for the shooting of Mike McClaughry and a rival gang member on Dec. 15. Roberto Lopez Jr. was charged last month in Skagit County juvenile court with both first-degree and second-degree attempted murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle Sep '16 WASPaphobe 5
News Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... Sep '16 WASPaphobe 4
Searching Aug '16 Jstephens 1
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Aug '16 whatever floats y... 22
News Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16) Jun '16 GEF 1
Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14) Apr '16 you know who it is 8
Debate: Gay Marriage - Mount Vernon, WA (Jan '12) Mar '16 Anonymous 13
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mount Vernon, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC