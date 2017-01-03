CCTV could send man to death
Skagit County have released CCTV of Arcan Cetin, the man accused of killing five people in the Macy's department store on September 23, 2016. Prosecutors filed five aggravated murder charges Wednesday against the man they say shot and killed five people at a Washington state shopping mall in September.
