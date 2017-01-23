A by-mile tax may not work for the public
Over the last two months, it seems a day can't go by without a front page story about a horrible collision on the winter roads. As many of us are from the west side, we have experienced the treacherous state of Washington's roads firsthand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Evergreen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall...
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|whatever floats y...
|22
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|GEF
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Mount Vernon, WA (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC