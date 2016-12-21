Wounded Washington officer in critica...

Wounded Washington officer in critical but stable condition

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Olympian

A police officer who was wounded while investigating a reported shooting in Washington state remains in critical but stable condition at a Seattle hospital. Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said in news release Sunday that Mike McClaughry is in the intensive care unit.

