Wounded Mount Vernon police officer continues to improve - Thu, 29 Dec 2016 PST
This undated photo released by the Mount Vernon Police shows 61-year-old Washington state police officer Mike "Mick" McClaughry. Mount Vernon police officer Mike McClaughry has made further improvements this week while at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said Mount Vernon police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall...
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|whatever floats y...
|22
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|GEF
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Mount Vernon, WA (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC