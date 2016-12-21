Suspect in Mount Vernon cop shooting had avoided life sentence in 1998 plea deal

After Ernesto Lee Rivas pleaded guilty in 1998 in a deal with Yakima County prosecutors that saved him from a life sentence, he turned to a police detective and said with a smile, "Oh, by the way, does that mean I got four balls and a walk?" Rivas was sentenced to 15 years in prison and avoided a three-strikes conviction, which would have sent him to prison for the rest of his life. A Yakima police detective protested the deal, calling Rivas a "predator."

