Police officer in Washington state shot responding to call

Friday Dec 16

The Washington State Patrol says the 61-year-old Mount Vernon officer is serious but stable following surgery for a head wound. No other details on the developments were immediately available, but they follow a standoff in the town about 60 miles north of Seattle, where a suspect had been barricaded inside a house and firing at officers.

