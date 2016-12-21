No one wants to help Isaac Zamora, and that's the problem

In the eight years since he killed six people, Isaac Zamora has fought to remain hospitalized for his schizophrenia, even as the Legislature has twice changed the rules in apparent efforts to move him to prison. less In the eight years since he killed six people, Isaac Zamora has fought to remain hospitalized for his schizophrenia, even as the Legislature has twice changed the rules in apparent efforts to move him to ... more Isaac Zamora is escorted out of the courtroom at the conclusion of his arraignment at Skagit County Courthouse in Mount Vernon on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.