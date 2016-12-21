Doctor: Officer shot in Mount Vernon gradually improving
A Washington police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a call last week is making incremental improvements, but it's too soon to say what his prognosis might be, a doctor said Friday. City of Mount Vernon Officer Mike McClaughry, 60, has been in intensive care at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle since the Dec. 15 shooting.
