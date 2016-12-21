Couple adopts 2 children with Down syndrome
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, DEC. 3-4 - In this Nov. 21. 2016 photo, Leo, 6, watches a video on his iPad while his mom and dad, Matt and Jeni Platte, sit on the couch with his sister, Lily, in Mount Vernon, Wash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall...
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|whatever floats y...
|22
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|GEF
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Mount Vernon, WA (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC