Cascade Mall shooting suspect to appear in court Jan. 6 - Thu, 29 Dec 2016 PST

The man accused of killing five people in a shooting Sept. 23 at Cascade Mall in Burlington is set to be back in court Jan. 6. Arcan Cetin, 20, of Oak Harbor last appeared in court Oct. 21 when a judge granted prosecutors a warrant extension to officially charge Cetin in the shooting at the Macy's store that left three women, one man and one teenage girl dead.

