Adopted identical twins from China reunite ten years later
Imagine being adopted as a baby and spending the first ten years of your life with your adopted family, only to find out you have a long-lost identical twin. One lives in the Tri-Cities, the other in Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|5
|Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall...
|Sep '16
|WASPaphobe
|4
|Searching
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|whatever floats y...
|22
|Skagit County judge: Public hospitals must prov... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|GEF
|1
|Whereabouts: Kirklann (Kirk) Louis-Anthony Deog... (Dec '14)
|Apr '16
|you know who it is
|8
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Mount Vernon, WA (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC