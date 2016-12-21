Acme slaying victim IDa d; was shot twice in the head

Authorities have identified the victim of Tuesday night's slaying in rural Whatcom County as David J. Palagruti of Mount Vernon. Palagruti, 27, was shot twice in the head with a handgun, once at point-blank range, as he sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked outside a home in the 6000 block of Saxon Road south of Acme about 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Whatcom County sheriff's officials and the Whatcom County coroner.

