Payment to Pct. 2 demanded before agreement with city
County Commissioners Court members by consensus are insisting that the City of Mount Vernon pay $12,857 to Pct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa rook Nichols
|Wed
|family member
|6
|Ntcc emt/ paramedic course
|Tue
|Good witch
|1
|Multiple agencies searching for police imperson... (Sep '15)
|Jun 22
|Tank
|4
|Signs about "contraban"
|Jun 16
|yep
|2
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Mad wife
|6
|Mt Pleasant Dirty Cops (Aug '10)
|May '17
|Pamela Allen
|27
|Moving to MP
|May '17
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC