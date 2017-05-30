Miss Mount Vernon pageant sign-up underway
Sign-up for the 49th annual Miss Mount Vernon Scholarship Pageant recently began, according to Heather Bales, pageant coordinator for the sponsoring Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.
Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
