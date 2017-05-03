Texas Arbor Day celebrated

Texas Arbor Day celebrated

The City of Mount Vernon, as a member of the Keep Texas Beautiful campaign, celebrated Texas Arbor Day with the planting of two "Butterfly Bushes" on the downtown plaza Friday, April 28. Members of Mount Vernon Cub Scout Pack 271 helped with the planting.

