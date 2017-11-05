Public Notice - Notice of public sale...

Public Notice - Notice of public sale - 5/11/2017 - 1

Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property code, Hwy. 37 Storage, which is located at 932 S. Hwy 37, Mount Vernon, Texas 75457 903-588-4294, will be conducting a sale to satisfy landlord's lien.

