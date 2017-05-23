Carry the Load relay tonight

Mount Vernon Boy Scout Troop 271 will be cooking hamburgers on the plaza from 5 to 7 p.m. as they await the arrival of the Carry the Load relay walkers around 6:45 p.m. tonight, Thursday, May 25. This will be the sixth year that the relay has passed through Mount Vernon on its way from West Point Cemetery, N.Y. to Dallas, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.