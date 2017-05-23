Carry the Load relay tonight
Mount Vernon Boy Scout Troop 271 will be cooking hamburgers on the plaza from 5 to 7 p.m. as they await the arrival of the Carry the Load relay walkers around 6:45 p.m. tonight, Thursday, May 25. This will be the sixth year that the relay has passed through Mount Vernon on its way from West Point Cemetery, N.Y. to Dallas, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon (Oct '16)
|11 hr
|Mad wife
|6
|Mt Pleasant Dirty Cops (Aug '10)
|May 17
|Pamela Allen
|27
|Multiple agencies searching for police imperson... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Wayne G
|3
|Moving to MP
|May 4
|truth
|2
|Lisa rook Nichols
|Apr '17
|Mustangsally
|5
|Winnsboro Newspaper (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|16
|Cheyenne Bigelow is being held for Agg Robbery
|Mar '17
|TXProud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC