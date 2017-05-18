Carry the Load relay coming for sixth consecutive year
The Carry the Load relay will pass through downtown Mount Vernon Thursday evening, May 25 for the sixth consecutive year on its way from West Point Cemetery, N.Y. to Dallas, Texas.
