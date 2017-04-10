Results of housing study to be presented
Cassie Gibson, Senior Vice President of Residential Strategies Inc., will present results of a study on the prospects for new housing in Mount Vernon at the quarterly meeting of the Franklin County Industrial Foundation at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14 in the board room at First National Bank.
