Multi-class reunion set
The Mount Vernon High School classes of 1975, 1976 and 1977 are planning a joint class reunion for 6 p.m., Saturday, April 29. The reunion will be at The Loft, located above the recently renovated M. L. Edwards building on the square in Mount Vernon.
