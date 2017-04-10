Annual Key Club Bake-off set at the Cultural Arts Center
The 14th annual Spring Bake-Off and Auction, sponsored by the Key Club, will be Saturday, April 15 at the Cultural Arts Center at 100 Rusk St. in Mount Vernon.
