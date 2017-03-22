Public Notice - Camp Cypress Trail - 3/23/2017
This notice makes public a request to the Franklin County Commissioners Court, to add the public road known as Camp Cypress Trail to the County Road System of Franklin County Texas, for maintenance thereof.
