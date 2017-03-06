Battered women's shelter needs a helping hand
A group of volunteers is working to establish a battered women's shelter in Mount Vernon, and they need a helping hand.The Madeline House is being organized by A. Yvee Arnold, and the group needs $1,500 to get started, and then will be seeking donations as their ministry grows.
