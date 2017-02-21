Public Notice - Order of Election Fra...

Public Notice - Order of Election Franklin County Water District - 2/23/2017

An election is hereby ordered to be held on Saturday, May 6, 20 I 7 for the purpose of electing Directors for Place One and Place Two to serve until the first Saturday in May 2021 and a Director for Place Four to serve until the first Saturday in May 2019 and thereafter until their successors have been declared elected and qualified.

