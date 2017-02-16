Ninetieth birthday celebration planned for Rosa Taylor
Rosa Lee Crenshaw Taylor will be honored for her 90th birthday with a program and reception from 11:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Saturday, February 18 at the Denton Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Vernon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|53 min
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Lisa rook Nichols
|Jan 29
|family member
|2
|Abuse of Guardianship In Titus County
|Jan '17
|Mack Jones
|1
|Is Judge Brian Lee Crooked????
|Jan '17
|Mack Jones
|1
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon
|Jan '17
|Mad Wife
|2
|2bdr house
|Jan '17
|Sue
|1
|Small dog found
|Jan '17
|Help the pup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC