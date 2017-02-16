Ninetieth birthday celebration planne...

Ninetieth birthday celebration planned for Rosa Taylor

Rosa Lee Crenshaw Taylor will be honored for her 90th birthday with a program and reception from 11:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Saturday, February 18 at the Denton Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Vernon.

