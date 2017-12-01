Public Notice - City of Mount Vernon - 1/12/2017
The City of Mount Vernon is giving notice of the City's intent to submit a Community Development Block Grant Fund application for a grant from the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
