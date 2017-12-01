Public Notice - Citation by Publication - 1/12/2017
THE STATE OF TEXAS: Cause No. 12146 IN THE 62ND DISTRICT COURT OF FRANKLIN COUNTY, TEXAS MARTHA JO KUHL, Plaintiff vs. The Heirs of BENJAMIN THOMAS MILLER, Deceased, RUBY MILLER LAMB, CLYDE MILLER, GRADY MILLER and VERNELL BARTLEY And their Unknown Heirs, Defendants TO: The Heirs of BENJAMIN THOMAS MILLER, Deceased, RUBY MILLER LAMB, CLYDE MILLER, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|24 min
|Curious
|1,018
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon
|Tue
|Mad Wife
|2
|2bdr house
|Jan 10
|Sue
|1
|Small dog found
|Jan 7
|Help the pup
|2
|Justin Glenn arrested again, this time by the F... (Aug '11)
|Dec 14
|Fk sandlin motors
|6
|Brian Lee County Judge giving attention to awar... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|Mack Jones
|3
|Gaudianship Abuse
|Dec '16
|Mack Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC