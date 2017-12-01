Public Notice - Citation by Publicati...

Public Notice - Citation by Publication - 1/12/2017

20 hrs ago Read more: Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

THE STATE OF TEXAS: Cause No. 12146 IN THE 62ND DISTRICT COURT OF FRANKLIN COUNTY, TEXAS MARTHA JO KUHL, Plaintiff vs. The Heirs of BENJAMIN THOMAS MILLER, Deceased, RUBY MILLER LAMB, CLYDE MILLER, GRADY MILLER and VERNELL BARTLEY And their Unknown Heirs, Defendants TO: The Heirs of BENJAMIN THOMAS MILLER, Deceased, RUBY MILLER LAMB, CLYDE MILLER, ... (more)

