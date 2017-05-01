City's clean-up starts Saturday

The City of Mount Vernon's First Quarter Clean-Up starts this week. The eight day effort begins Saturday, January 7, and continues Monday through Saturday, January 9-14.

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Franklin County was issued at January 06 at 4:50AM CST

