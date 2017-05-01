City's clean-up starts Saturday
The City of Mount Vernon's First Quarter Clean-Up starts this week. The eight day effort begins Saturday, January 7, and continues Monday through Saturday, January 9-14.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|Justin Glenn arrested again, this time by the F... (Aug '11)
|Dec 14
|Fk sandlin motors
|6
|Brian Lee County Judge giving attention to awar... (Mar '12)
|Dec 10
|Mack Jones
|3
|Gaudianship Abuse
|Dec 10
|Mack Jones
|1
|Mt. Pleasant Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|gay places (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Jana Corman
|31
|Chief Jeff Barnett is Dangerous Sexual Predator
|Nov '16
|Susi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC