City, County at odds over payments for road work
The City of Mount Vernon and Franklin County are at odds over payment for materials for road work with the city having paid $30,000 in their 2014-15 fiscal year without any work having been done, and Commissioner Larkin Jumper doing work in October 2016 and requesting $12,857 for materials to be paid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
Add your comments below
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|LuftPharts
|1,066
|Abuse of Guardianship In Titus County
|Jan 16
|Mack Jones
|1
|Is Judge Brian Lee Crooked????
|Jan 16
|Mack Jones
|1
|Lisa rook Nichols
|Jan 14
|Blak e
|1
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon
|Jan 10
|Mad Wife
|2
|2bdr house
|Jan 10
|Sue
|1
|Small dog found
|Jan 7
|Help the pup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mount Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC