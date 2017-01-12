An atmosphere of positive change and justice for the wronged evident during 2016
The atmosphere of positive change and justice for the wronged was evident in 2016, as Mount Vernon and Franklin County saw criminals being punished, and the start of construction with promise of economic improvements on a variety of fronts.
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|New Resident
|1,031
|Lisa rook Nichols
|Sat
|Blak e
|1
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon
|Jan 10
|Mad Wife
|2
|2bdr house
|Jan 10
|Sue
|1
|Small dog found
|Jan 7
|Help the pup
|2
|Justin Glenn arrested again, this time by the F... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Fk sandlin motors
|6
|Brian Lee County Judge giving attention to awar... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|Mack Jones
|3
