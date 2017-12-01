Alzheimer Support Group to meet locally
The Alzheimer Support Group for the Mount Vernon area will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 19, at the Franklin County Library on the square.
Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
