Religious procession conducted
A procession as part of the local celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patroness of the Americas and protector of the unborn, wound through the streets of Mount Vernon on Sunday, December 11. The march traveled from the downtown Mount Vernon plaza south along Kaufman St., turned west onto Rutherford St. and ended at the Sacred ... (more)
Mount Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Glenn arrested again, this time by the F... (Aug '11)
|Dec 14
|Fk sandlin motors
|6
|Brian Lee County Judge giving attention to awar... (Mar '12)
|Dec 10
|Mack Jones
|3
|Gaudianship Abuse
|Dec 10
|Mack Jones
|1
|Mt. Pleasant Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov 27
|Musikologist
|9
|gay places (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Jana Corman
|31
|Chief Jeff Barnett is Dangerous Sexual Predator
|Nov '16
|Susi
|1
|Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon
|Oct '16
|Mad wife
|1
