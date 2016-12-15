Public Notice - Replat - 12/15/2016
This Notice makes public a request to re plat and add lots 9, 10, 11 & 12 to Caddo Point Trails Subdivision as shown by Plat recorded PC Vol: 284 P:B pages 1 plat cabinet, Franklin County Clerk's Office 200 North Kaufman, Mount Vernon, Texas.
