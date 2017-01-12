Nurse couple embarks on Christmas tri...

Nurse couple embarks on Christmas trip to remember

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

While many Americans head home for Christmas to family, Scott and Brittany Temple will be on a mission dear to their hearts off West Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 hr New Resident 1,031
Lisa rook Nichols Sat Blak e 1
Susan R Lindsey Castillo Cannon Jan 10 Mad Wife 2
2bdr house Jan 10 Sue 1
Small dog found Jan 7 Help the pup 2
Justin Glenn arrested again, this time by the F... (Aug '11) Dec '16 Fk sandlin motors 6
Brian Lee County Judge giving attention to awar... (Mar '12) Dec '16 Mack Jones 3
See all Mount Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Vernon Forum Now

Mount Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Mount Vernon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,056 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC